Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 398 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

