Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $8.53. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,313 shares trading hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.