Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $8.53. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,313 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.36.
Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.
Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.
