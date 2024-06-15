PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of PD opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

