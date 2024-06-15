Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $16.51. Park City Group shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 43,294 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $288.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

