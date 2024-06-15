PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.82. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

