Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.00

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.00 and traded as low as $38.03. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 11,958 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut their target price on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

