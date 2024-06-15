Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $68.75. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Peoples Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29.

Peoples Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

