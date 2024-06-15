PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after acquiring an additional 578,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

