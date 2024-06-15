Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Peraso Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Peraso has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Peraso will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.