Perion Network Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PERI
Perion Network Trading Up 2.1 %
PERI opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 18.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after buying an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,059,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.