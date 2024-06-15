Perion Network Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

PERI opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 18.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after buying an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,059,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

