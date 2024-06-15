Peterson Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 386,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 39.4% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $442.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,581,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,602,950. The company has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $443.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

