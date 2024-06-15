Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.17

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.17 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 40.55 ($0.52). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52), with a volume of 46,021 shares trading hands.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds

In other news, insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($764,039.22). 40.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

