Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

PEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,840. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a negative net margin of 265.05%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

About Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.23% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

