PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.32

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 222,318 shares.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
