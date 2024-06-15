PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.32

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 222,318 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 366,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

