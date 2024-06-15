PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.22. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 108,146 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
