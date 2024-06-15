PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.22. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 108,146 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 250,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 86,666 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 173,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.