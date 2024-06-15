PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading 0.2% Higher

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.22. 78,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 156,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 132,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,202,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 64,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

