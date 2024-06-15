Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Up 167.9% in May

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pineapple Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Pineapple Financial stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Pineapple Financial has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Pineapple Financial had a negative net margin of 118.09% and a negative return on equity of 109.39%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Pineapple Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

