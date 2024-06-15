Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,599 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPO LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 147,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 335,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

