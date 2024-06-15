Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 458,564 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 167,621 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 545,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

MVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. 58,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

