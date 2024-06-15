Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 23.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 104.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 470,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

