Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $779,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.3% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $878.45. 2,023,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,545. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $834.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

