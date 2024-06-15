Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,853 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,347,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,762,496. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

