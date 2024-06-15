Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 2,806,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,751. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.