Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$2.39. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 9,505 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.69.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

