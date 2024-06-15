Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689,874 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Skillsoft worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Skillsoft stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 15,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skillsoft ( NYSE:SKIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.88) by $1.46. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

