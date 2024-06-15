Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,436,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after buying an additional 936,339 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,081,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 507,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,459,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after buying an additional 377,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,250. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

