Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 623.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 547,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

