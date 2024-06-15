PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 1,600 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,433,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $355,468.40.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $67,732.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $67,748.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50.

PWSC opened at $22.30 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,000,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after buying an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

