Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Plans $0.63 Interim Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Premier Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.
Premier Investments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Investments
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.