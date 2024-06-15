Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Plans $0.63 Interim Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Premier Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Premier Investments Company Profile

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

