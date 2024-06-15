Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

PMHG remained flat at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.