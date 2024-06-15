Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $220.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.