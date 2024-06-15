Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $0.51. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 38,713 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
