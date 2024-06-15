ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.96 ($7.48) and last traded at €7.06 ($7.59). Approximately 308,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.74).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

