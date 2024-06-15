Prospect Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,962. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.