Prospect Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 7,428,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,007,592. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.