Prospect Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.17. 27,481,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,070,996. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

