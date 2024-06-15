Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,157 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $17.80 during midday trading on Friday. 2,051,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,570. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

