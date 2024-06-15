Prospect Financial Services LLC Takes $604,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.96. 7,080,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

