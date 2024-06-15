Prospect Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.6% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 18,262,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

