Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.36 ($0.03). Proton Motor Power Systems shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,282,000 shares changing hands.

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.61.

Get Proton Motor Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Proton Motor Power Systems

In other Proton Motor Power Systems news, insider Helmut Gierse sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £16,500 ($21,011.08). Insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.