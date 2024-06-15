Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Tops $430,676.55

Proton (XPR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $430,676.55 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,003,768,908 coins and its circulating supply is 25,801,650,788 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

