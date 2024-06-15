PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PSI Software Stock Performance
PSSWF stock remained flat at $25.38 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. PSI Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.
About PSI Software
