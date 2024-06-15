PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.5861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.37. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s payout ratio is -12.52%.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

