PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 4.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.