Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.68 and last traded at C$13.24. Approximately 577,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 865,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.23.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.94.

