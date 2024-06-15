Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.68 and last traded at C$13.24. Approximately 577,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 865,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.23.
Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.94.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.