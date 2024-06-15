Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Lifted by Zacks Research

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $450,928.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 593,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $450,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 593,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,146 shares of company stock worth $3,346,783. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

