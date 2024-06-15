Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Reduced by Analyst

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

