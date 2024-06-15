Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $132.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

