Quarry LP Buys 9,678 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quarry LP increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 784.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 689,941 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 949,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 139.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 913,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after buying an additional 532,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 2,391,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

