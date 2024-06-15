Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 65,000 Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimei Health Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,860,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000.

Get Aimei Health Technology alerts:

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Aimei Health Technology stock remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.